Kanpur imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions;Gyms, swimming pools closed

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Considering rising number of COVID-19 infections in the city, Kanpur district administration on Tuesday imposed fresh curbs thereby ordering gyms and swimming pools to shut down till further orders.

Restaurants and eating joints will also be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Speaking to ANI, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishak G Iyer said, "With the number of active COVID-19 cases crossing 1000 mark in Kanpur on Tuesday, the district administration has imposed fresh restrictions."

"Gyms and swimming pools have been closed down with immediate effect. Restaurants and eating joints will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity," Iyer said.

Uttar Pradesh reported 11,089 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally of active cases in the state to 44,466.

Further, as many as five more deaths were logged in thereby increasing the overall death toll to 22,937, the state health bulletin said. One death each was reported from Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Gonda and Azamgarh, it said. (ANI)