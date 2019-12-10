Kanpur: Minor girl molested, accused threatened her with 'Unnao rape victim's fate' if she complains to police

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): A minor girl in Kanpur was allegedly molested by some men and threatened her with "Unnao rape victim's fate" if she complains to the police.

Speaking to media on Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Gupta, said that both accused and the victim has filed a complaint in the police station against each other over a dispute.

The victim alleged that accused named Deepak Jadoun stopped her on the way and tried to sexually abuse her. When she protested, he along with his friends dragged her into a house. Thereafter, the girl started shouting. Following which, locals gathered at the spot to intervene in the matter.

The victim has also claimed that the accused thrashed her family when they opposed it.

"Soon after receiving information, the police reached the spot but did not take any action against the accused. When I along with my family reached the Naubasta police station to register a complaint in the matter, the accused threatened us there as well," she added.

The victim further claimed that the accused have threatened her citing Unnao rape case. "Since then my family living in fear."

The family claimed that they are upset with the police as no action has been taken in the case against the accused. Later, the minor girl made a video and posted it on social media asking for justice and strict action against the accused.

Police officials are investigating the matter and said that appropriate action will be taken if anyone is found guilty.

"We will verify the video. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway," Gupta said.

In Unnao, the woman was set on fire by four men including the rape accused when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police area.

She sustained more than 90 per cent injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in the district, later to be shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjang Hospital in New Delhi.



Her last rites were performed by her family amidst heavy security on Sunday. (ANI)

