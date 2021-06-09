Kanpur road accident: PM Modi expresses condolences, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Expressing condolences over the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedy.

"The road accident in Kanpur is tragic. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to their families, and wish the injured a speedy recovery," said PM Modi, as quoted by the Prime Minister's Office.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rs 50,000 would be provided to those injured," the PMO tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the deaths and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed condolences over the tragedy.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to the road accident in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh today. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured," Nadda tweeted.

At least 17 people were killed after a Delhi-bound bus collided with an auto in Sachendi area of Kanpur district late on Tuesday evening, the police said.

"The bus, which was travelling from Lucknow to Delhi, collided with an auto coming from the opposite direction. As per information, 17 people have lost their lives so far," Inspector-General of Police (Kanpur range) Mohit Agrawal told ANI.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the road accident in Kanpur and has instructed the senior officers to reach the spot immediately and provide all possible help. He also instructed to provide better medical treatment to the injured. (ANI)