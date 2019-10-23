Students from a Kanpur school campaigned for celebrating eco-friendly Diwali.
Kanpur: School students campaign for celebrating eco-friendly Diwali

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 08:29 IST

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): With the festival of Diwali around the corner, some students from a school in Kanpur have vowed to celebrate an eco-friendly festival of light and urging others also to shun the usage of firecrackers.
The school principal said that the initiative has been taken to motivate more and more students towards celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali.
"We are working towards saving the environment. We have distributed eco-friendly decoration material and earthen-lamps to our students. They have also been encouraged to use as fewer fire-crackers as possible", School Principal Om Prakash said.
We have also asked students to bring last year's idols to the school after it reopens so that we can do its soil-immersion, he added.
A student named Babli said, "The firecrackers harm the environment and hence we should avoid them. Most crackers are very harmful to birds and animals, hence it is better to not to use them."
Another student Sangeeta said, "This is a festival of light and happiness. Firecrackers do no good and harm the environment. Hence we are creating awareness to celebrate it with flowers and sweets and avoid firecrackers as much as possible".
Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India. The festival will be celebrated on October 27 this year. On this day, people decorate their houses with traditional lamps, burst firecrackers and exchange sweets. (ANI)

