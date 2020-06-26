Kanpur shelter home case: UP Child Rights Commission issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi over Facebook post

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, asking her to issue a corrigendum to her Facebook post regarding Kanpur shelter home case.

"Action will be taken if corrigendum is not issued in time," the notice read.

On June 21, Priyanka Gandhi had attacked the state government over the Kanpur shelter home case and said that facts are being suppressed in the name of investigation in such cases.

As many as 57 girls at a government-run shelter home here, were found to be COVID-19 positive.

"57 positive cases have been reported, all have been admitted to hospitals. Five girls among them are pregnant, they were brought at the shelter home, under various POCSO cases, from different places," said BR Tiwari, District Magistrate. (ANI)

