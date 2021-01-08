Kanpur Zoological Park authorities on alert as 4 birds die

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Kanpur Zoological Park authorities on Friday increased the monitoring as four birds were found dead in the premises on January 6.

Amid the spread of avian influenza across several states, Kanpur Zoological Park authorities have become vigilant to avoid any kind of unwarranted cases.

Authorities reported the death of four birds on January 6, however, the cause is not yet clear. Their samples have been sent to the Animal Disease Laboratory of Bhopal under high security.



"There have not been any cases of bird flu in Kanpur yet. However, we have sent the samples of dead birds found in the park to the laboratories. We are waiting for the reports. The district administration is monitoring the matter," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Anil Kumar Mishra.

As the fear of avian flu spread grips the zoological park authorities, they are on high alert.

In the wake of mortality of poultry, crows and migratory birds from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has suggested measures to states and Union Territories to prevent the spread of the disease. (ANI)

