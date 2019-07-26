Kanwar Yatra: 1.5 cr pilgrims visit Haridwar, 41 saved from drowning in Ganga

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Police on Friday informed that 1.5 crore pilgrims have reached Haridwar as part of this year's ongoing Kanwar Yatra and as many as 41 people have been saved from drowning in Ganga.

The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees, which had started this year on July 23.

Uttarakhand Police also stated that special arrangements have been made for the comfortable commute of pilgrims and necessary assistance is being provided as per need.

Ashok Kumar, DG Law and Order, Uttarakhand said, "Around 1.5 crore pilgrims have so far arrived in Haridwar and have left the city for their destination after taking the holy water from Ganga. We have set a special camp to assist people who get lost from their family and friends. So far 616 people have been traced and reunited with their family members."

"We have deployed SDRF Deep diving team, Water police and PSC disaster Relief Company at 20 spots. 150 personnel are on duty to say people from drowning. So far 41 people have been saved from drowning in Ganga", he added.

Every year, around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during Saavan- a month in the Hindu calendar.

These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga.

Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. The Uttarakhand government had already announced that all schools and colleges in Haridwar would remain closed from July 23 to July 30. (ANI)

