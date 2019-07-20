File pic
Kanwar Yatra: Schools, colleges to remain closed from July 23 to July 30 in Haridwar

Jul 20, 2019

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): In wake of the ongoing "Kanwar Yatra", all the educational institutions, including schools and colleges in the district would remain closed from 23 July to 30 July.
The order has been issued keeping in view the increasing number of devotees visiting Haridwar and the possibility of the closure of the roads for the movement. This has also been done keeping in view the safety of children and for maintaining law and order.
"All educational institutes- including schools, colleges, Sanskrit school, Anganwadi centers will remain closed from July 23 to July 30 in view of 'Kanwar Yatra-2019," Rupendra Dutt Sharma, Chief Education Officer, Haridwar said.
The Kanwar Yatra is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwarias (pilgrims) visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. (ANI)

