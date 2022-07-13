Kanwar Yatra: Uttarakhand bans swords, tridents, other harmful objects

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand administration has said that pilgrims with swords, tridents and other such harmful objects will not be allowed during the Kanwar Yatra, which is scheduled to start tomorrow.

Instructions to seize these materials at the district border have been given to the police station and outpost in-charges.

"There will be a ban on bringing swords, tridents, and sticks in the Kanwar Yatra starting from tomorrow. All the station and outpost in-charge have been instructed to seize them at the district borders," said Janmejay Khanduri, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Dehradun.



The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga. They then worship God with the same water.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kanwar Yatra in 2021 was cancelled in Uttarakhand and entry at 'Har ki Pauri' was also restricted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate arrangements to segregate the movement of Kanwarias and other road users and to minimize inconvenience to the general public and devotees from July 14 to July 26, as the Kanwariyas will enter East District from Maharajpur and Gazipur check post side and will be leaving Delhi for their respective destinations.

Notably, East Delhi will be a transit point on route for Kanwariyas hailing from different states like Haryana, Rajasthan and others. (ANI)

