Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus, should be arrested: Students Union

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The students union of Delhi School of Social Work (DSSW) on Friday lashed out at its alumnus and BJP leader Kapil Mishra, accusing him of "inciting mob to disturb communal harmony of the city" and demanded that he should be arrested.

In a statement, the students union accused him of tarnishing the image of department and social work profession "due to provocative acts and communal statements".

The statement `Mr. Kapil Mishra, you don't deserve to be called DSSW alumni' said that DSSW, which is part of the University of Delhi, has played an eminent role in addressing the situation which occurred during 1947 partition riots and in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The statement said that since 1946, the Social Work Department of Delhi University has given many social workers, activists, academicians, directors, leaders, writers and bureaucrats to the country who were trying to bring positive changes in the society through their works.

"In one way, we have a glorious past and on the other hand we also have blot such as our alumni BJP leader Kapil Mishra," the release said.

It said that community fabric has been tarnished in the past 3-4 days and many people have lost their lives and thousands have lost their home and livelihood.

"We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied social work in our college. The image of our department and social work profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and communal statements," the statement said.

"We DSSW fraternity is against the hatred, violence and communalism spread by Kapil Mishra who has also maligned our profession. We demand Delhi Police to arrest him and take strict action against all such people. We Stand United against communalism," it added.

DSSW students union president Anish Kumar said that Mishra will not be invited to any alumni event or to college event till he heads the union.

On Sunday, Mishra had issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear the streets of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

"Giving a three-day ultimatum to Delhi Police to clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh of protesters. Don't try to reason with us after this, because we won't pay heed," Mishra had said in a tweet in Hindi.

He had also attached a video with his tweet and wrote, "We will maintain peace until Donald Trump is in India. After that, we refuse to listen to even the police if the roads are not cleared.... we will be forced to hit the streets." (ANI)

