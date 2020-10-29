Kapil Mishra tenders unconditional apology to Satyendra Jain for defamatory statements

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain for making defamatory statements against him.

After Mishra and Jain settled the matter, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja disposed of the matter.

"It is submitted by the accused that he is ready to make the statement before the court tendering unconditional apology. Complainant also submitted that in case the accused gives his statement before the court, he shall withdraw the present complaint," the court said.

"Separate statements of the accused, as well as the complainant, recorded. In view of the statement given by the complainant, the present complaint stands disposed of as withdrawn," the court added.

In his statement, Mishra said that his complaints were politically motivated and would never be repeated again.

"l am the accused in the present case. I state that the statements made by me tender my unconditional against the complainant were politically motivated and wrong and the same will never be repeated," Mishra stated, undertaking to publish the statement on his official social media handles.

Jain was represented by advocates Gautam Dhamija and Vaibhav Yadav. Mishra was represented by lawyer Ashwani Kumar Dubey.

The Delhi Health Minister had alleged that Mishra in 2017 made a blatantly false, misleading, baseless, and defamatory statement to the media, claiming that he had handed over Rs 2 crore to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence.

He said these statements were repeatedly telecast and printed by the national media across all platforms - electronic, print, and social - which caused immense damage to him and his family. (ANI)