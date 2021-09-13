Kapil Sibal attacks UP CM over 'Abba Jaan' remark

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Lashing out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his "Abba Jaan" remark, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday asked Adityanath whether he want "an inclusive UP Or Divide and rule".

"Our Government wants: An inclusive Afghanistan. With his "abba jaan" remark. What does Yogiji want: An inclusive UP Or Divide and rule?" tweeted Sibal.

On Sunday, while launching several development projects in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted the Opposition parties especially the Samajwadi Party (SP) and alleged that the SP government used to eat up the ration of the poor, letting them die.



He added that 'those who called Abba-Jaan used to benefit one community' - referring to Akhilesh Yadav's alleged preference towards Muslims.

"Why did the poor not get the ration before 2017? Because then the people ruling the state and the accomplice mafia used to digest the ration of the poor. Those who called 'Abba Jaan used to digest the ration and people used to die of hunger. Ration used to reach Nepal and Bangladesh. Today no one can swallow the ration of the poor. If swallowed, they will definitely go to jail," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in Kushinagar.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

