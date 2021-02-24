Kapil Sibal expresses happiness over bail to 'climate activist' Disha Ravi

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday expressed happiness over the release of "climate activist" Disha Ravi in connection with the 'toolkit' case and said that the subordinate judiciary has started questioning the misuse of sedition law.

"Bail to Disha, Heartening to note that while superior courts have chosen to wait and watch in matters of sedition the subordinate judiciary has started questioning the misuse of sedition law," the Congress leader tweeted.

A Delhi Sessions Court on Tuesday granted bail to climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest.



The Delhi Sessions Court had granted bail to Disha, subject to two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

The same court had granted a one-day police remand to the 22-year-old climate activist on Monday, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on February 13 from Bengaluru.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Advocate Vikas representing the Delhi Police had informed the court that there are two other accused in this case - Nikita and Shantanu -- who have joined the investigation. Recently, both of them have been granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' Google document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmers' unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. (ANI)

