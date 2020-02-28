Kapil Sibal takes a dig at PM Modi, thanks him for 'speedy response' during Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Kapil Sibal on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "delayed" appeal to the citizens to maintain peace in the wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi.

"Speedy response! Thank you Modiji for making an appeal to our brothers and sisters after 69 hours of silence. In the meantime: 38 dead, still counting, over 200 injured, thousands scarred,

properties destroyed. As for our CM, he prayed! And your minister blames Congress," Sibal tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times and added that calm and normalcy should be restored at the earliest.

"Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," the Prime Minister had tweeted.

"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he added.

The violence had started on Sunday evening after groups of people opposing and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came face to face in northeast Delhi's Maujpur and started pelting stones at each other. The violence fanned out to nearby areas on Monday morning and continued unabated for three days.

At least 38 people have died and around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence. Property worth crore of rupees has also been damaged.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have been formed to investigate the violence. (ANI)

