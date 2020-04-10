Kapil Wadhawan, 22 others booked for violating lockdown orders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL group and 22 others, including his family members and servants, at Mahabaleshwar Police Station for violating lockdown orders, Satara Police said.

Members of Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police in Mahabaleshwar after they visited the town. The 23 people had travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have contacted Maharashtra Police regarding the Wadhawan family and their ongoing cases in connection with Yes Bank matter, sources said.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh earlier said that an inquiry will be conducted into how the family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.

Maharashtra Special Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry Amitabh Gupta, who allegedly gave travel permission to the Wadhawan family from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar amid the COVID-19 lockdown, has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect until completion of probe in the matter.

"Amitabh Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect till the pending of inquiry, which will be initiated against him," Deshmukh said.

Sources said the permission letter was issued by the Special Principal Secretary in Home Department. It mentions the number of five cars and also lists the names of persons, who will be in each car.

The letter said that they were known to the signatory and were his family friends and travelling from Khandala to Mahableshwar for "family emergency." It sought cooperation to allow them to reach the destination.

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering.

Kapil Wadhawan had apparently cited COVID-19 outbreak as the reason for his inability to join the investigation. (ANI)

