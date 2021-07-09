Kappa is a variant of interest, says Dr VK Paul

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Kappa variant of COVID-19 is a "variant of interest" and it is not a new variant as cases have been reported in the country before, said the Union Health Ministry at a press briefing on Friday.

"It was detected at the same time when the Delta variant was reported. But it got overshadowed by Delta variant during the second wave," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog.



He further informed that Kappa variant is of much less intensity and was earlier reported in February and March.

"If cases are detected, this means that the variant has stayed in the country. Kappa is much less in its intensity. Our watch will continue. Kappa variant was earlier reported in February and March also," said Dr Paul.

In Uttar Pradesh two cases of Kappa variant have been reported so far.

"We need to keep an eye on the scientific impact and vaccine immunity of Kappa variant," Dr Paul concluded. (ANI)

