Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (File Photo)
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (File Photo)

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham writes to AP CM Jagan Reddy demanding reservation

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:17 IST

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Kapu community leader Mudragada Padmanabham wrote a letter to the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday appealing him to implement the pending reservation for the Kapu community.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced and passed 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The then AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu, who had assured the Kapu community of Backward Class (BC) reservation allocated 5 per cent of that reservation for our community. He introduced a bill in the assembly and made tall claims that he gave the reservation for Kapu community. But I came to know that Tehsildar offices did not receive any orders to implement that 5 per cent reservation. It is understood that the then Chief Minister had left the implementation of that reservation, and now the onus is on you," the letter read.
Slamming the previous Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Padmanabham wrote, "Chandrababu Naidu had promised to give BC reservation for Kapu community (including Kapu, Balija, Telaga, Ontari castes) in many public meetings before 2014 elections. But after coming to power, his government did not work in that direction."
"Whenever our community tried to raise the issue, the then government insulted and held brutal attacks with the police force on us. Instead of voting for an existing Kapu political party, we stood by you and voted for YSRCP. If you believe that the Kapu community stood by you, then please fulfill the allocation of the reservation to our community, which was left midway. It will be highly useful for the students and youth awaiting jobs from our community," he further added.
Kapu community that comprises of four castes (Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari) is a major chunk of population in Andhra Pradesh. They were listed BC category long back but were removed almost two decades ago.
At the time of 2014 elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) promised to get back the reservation for Kapu community. After coming to power in 2014, the TDP government had passed a resolution in Assembly which was sent to the centre for ratification.
When Narendra Modi announced 10 per cent reservation for EWS, the then AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that he would provide 5 per cent of that reservation to Kapu community. However, it did not yet materialise. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:30 IST

Karnataka: BJP MLAs to protest in front of Vidhan Soudha tomorrow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): BJP MLAs from the state will hold a protest in front of the Vidhan Soudha here on Wednesday, BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:26 IST

India has adequate number of healthcare professionals, study finds

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India has an adequate number of healthcare professionals, albeit their distribution is uneven between rural and urban India and across different states, a recent study has found.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:25 IST

Speaker asks Harsmirat Kaur not to address Punjab chief minister...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Punjab of delaying work on mega food park in Ludhiana as Speaker Om Birla advised her not to feel peeved with the state government in her role as Union Minister. The Speak

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:23 IST

BJP shifting goal post like a "totalitarian" govt : TMC

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Central government over its aim of making India a five trillion dollar economy and accused it of shifting of goal posts like a "totalitarian" government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:20 IST

TMC objects to picture showing Mamata subscribing to BJP membership

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday took strong exception to a picture showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee subscribing to BJP membership.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:01 IST

Varun Gandhi pitches for national employment grid

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to make the Budget process more consultative and pitched for creation of National Employment Grid and unconditional basic income for poor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:47 IST

TMC councillors signe no-confidence document against Bidhannagar...

Bidhannagar (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): TMC councillors signed a no-confidence document against Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta and submitted it to Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Chairman on Tuesday requesting him to convene a Special Board meeting to consider a resolution for removal o

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:45 IST

Delhi Police arrest 3 including a Nigerian accused of cheating...

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Crime Branch of Delhi Police busted a racket involved in cheating women in the name of marriage proposal through a matrimony website and arrested three accused persons including one Nigerian national.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:26 IST

Rahul should have set up mechanism to select his successor...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi should have set up a formal mechanism to select his successor before quitting as party president.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:23 IST

Man accused in chain-snatching case jumps off 5th floor of Saket...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): A man accused in a chain-snatching case who jumped off the fifth floor of Saket Court earlier on Tuesday, was declared brought dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:15 IST

Khalistan not an issue anymore: Akali leader

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 9 (ANI): Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema has said that Khalistan is not an issue anymore in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:13 IST

Cong MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters sent to 14 day judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI): Congress MLA Nitesh Rane and his supporters were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Kankavali court on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl