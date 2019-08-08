Karan Singh (File Photo)
Karan Singh (File Photo)

Karan Singh disagrees with blanket condemnation of JK decisions, his son support govt decisions of repealing Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 20:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Reflecting the on-going churn in Congress on abrogation of Article 370, senior party leader Karan Singh on Thursday said that he does not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of various developments in Jammu and Kashmir as he feels there are "several positive points" too.
His son Vikramaditya Singh, who is also a leader of Congress, went a step further and voiced support for the abrogation of Article 370 and welcomed the recent developments concerning the region.
Karan Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh who had signed the instrument of accession with India, said in a statement that the "unusually fast decisions" taken in Parliament regarding Jammu and Kashmir "will obviously have far-reaching implications at many levels".
"The drastic measure appears to enjoy overwhelming support of Parliament as well as around the country, including Jammu and Ladakh. I have been pondering deeply over the situation. Personally I do not agree with a blanket condemnation of these developments. There are several positive points," said Karan Singh.
He joins the debate within the Congress party some of whose young leaders have broadly welcomed the actions taken by the Modi government though they have criticised the speed with which they were taken and lack of consultations with the local people.
Karan Singh said that Ladakh's emergence as a Union Territory is to be welcomed.
"In fact, I had suggested this as far back as 1965 when I was still Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir when I had publically proposed reorganisation of the state. I hope the Hill Councils of Leh and Kargil will continue to function so that in the absence of a legislature the grass-roots opinion of the people of Ladakh are duly represented," he said.
He went to add that the "gender discrimination in Article 35A needed to be addressed as also the long-awaited enfranchisement of lakhs of West Pakistan refugees and reservations for Scheduled Tribes which will be welcomed."
"There will also be a fresh delimitation which, for the first time, will ensure a fair division of political power between the Jammu and Kashmir regions," Singh said.
Without naming National Conference and PDP, Singh said that it is unfair to dismiss the two main regional parties as being "anti-national" and urged that the "leaders of legitimate political parties in Kashmir should be released as soon as possible".
"With regard to Kashmir, where a broad spectrum of people may be feeling mortified, I feel that it is important for the political dialogue to continue. It is unfair to dismiss the two main regional parties as being anti-national. Their workers have over the years made heavy sacrifices and besides both of them have been from time to time political allies of national parties and governments at the Centre and in the state," he said.
"I would, therefore, urge that leaders of legitimate political parties in Kashmir should be released as soon as possible and a broad-based political dialogue initiated with them and with civil society in view of the drastically changed situation. At all costs, communal harmony should be maintained and violence eschewed. The effort should be that Jammu and Kashmir attains full statehood as soon as possible so that its people can at least enjoy the political rights available to the rest of the country," he added.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were taken under preventive arrest after the Centre scrapped Article 370.
Karan Singh said that his "sole concern is to further the welfare of all sections and regions of the state."
Vikramaditya Singh said in his statement that the change will create better future for the coming generations.
Calling it the beginning of a new era for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union of India and its reorganisation is a move that he fully supports.
"Now women and minority communities in Jammu and Kashmir will enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of India. Citizens of Jammu and Kashmir must now co-exist as equal partners and use this change as an opportunity to create a better future for the coming generations", the former MLC added.
Stating that he eventually hopes to see a full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, Vikramaditya said, "I look forward towards a new Jammu and Kashmir with a progressive and peaceful environment, with greater business and industrial development, private sector investment and greater employment opportunities for our youth."
He also endorsed his father's statement earlier in the day that he does not agree with a "blanket condemnation" of various developments in Jammu and Kashmir as he feels there are "several positive points" too.
The Congress had slammed the Modi government for scrapping the Article 370 with the party's working committee passing a resolution that the party disapproves the "unilateral, brazen and totally undemocratic manner" in which the Article was abrogated.
Both Houses of the Parliament have passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it. The Bill converts Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature.
A resolution revoking Article 370 has also got the Parliament's nod. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:52 IST

Campaign to sensitise people on benefits of breastfeeding every...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said the first week of every month will be dedicated to sensitising people about the multiple benefits of breastfeeding.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:30 IST

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visits Bhimber Gali, Kupwara and Baramulla sectors

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts in Bhimber Gali sector and hinterland posts in Chandarkot sector to review operational preparedness and prevale

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:27 IST

J-K, Ladakh hold potential to become biggest tourist destination...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have the potential to become the biggest tourist destination in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the nation on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:26 IST

Maharashtra flood: 27 dead, 2 lakh evacuated in Pune Division

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): As many as 27 people have died due to floods in five districts of Pune division while more than two lakh people have been evacuated to safer places from three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:25 IST

Employees in J-K govt, police to get same perks as their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that government employees in Jammu and Kashmir and Jammu-Kashmir Police will get the same perks and privileges as that of their counterparts in other Union Territories.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:21 IST

Decades of dynastic rule deprived J-K youth of leadership...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to come forward and take it to greater heights, as the past era of 'dynastic politics' deprived them of such opportunities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:19 IST

This shop in Ahmedabad sells Rakhis with social messages

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In a bid to spread the message of communal harmony, this shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad is selling Rakhis with a social message.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:17 IST

Samhjauta Express with 70 passengers on board enters Pakistan

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Samhjauta Express, the bilateral train service between India and Pakistan, left Attari at 6.40 pm and cross over to Wagah on the other side of the border at 7 pm on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:13 IST

Pakistan used Article 370, 35A as weapon to instigate people's...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Pakistan used Articles 370 and 35 A as a weapon to "instigate" people's sentiments against the country and expressed confidence that in the new order the state would be free of terrorism and separatism.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:12 IST

Locals dance on waterlogged National Highway in Karnataka's Belagvi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Amidst flood-like situation enveloping Karnataka, locals here danced on DJ music on waterlogged National Highway in Yamagarni village in Karnataka's Belagavi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:11 IST

BJP-ruled states asked to pass resolution thanking Modi, Shah...

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Buoyed by the scrapping of Article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory governed directly by the central dispensation, the central unit of BJP has asked all BJP-led state governments and local bodies governed by it to pass a resolution thanking Prime Mi

Read More

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:10 IST

PM woos youth of J and K, promises employment

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Wooing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assured them that local youth will receive employment as public and private sectors would be encouraged and vacant posts in government would be filled up expeditiously.

Read More
iocl