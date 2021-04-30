Karantaka to follow 'syndromic approach' due to increasing false negative COVID-19 reports: Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 29 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that it has been decided to follow a "syndromic approach" in relation to COVID-19 cases considering increasing number of "false negative reports" in both RT-PCR and RAT tests.

"Considering the increasing number of false negative reports being witnessed in both RT-PCR and RAT testing methods, it has been decided to follow a Syndromic Approach and issue Patient Numbers for hospitalisation and treatment of such cases based on the authorization of doctors," he said in a tweet.

The minister also attached a government order of April 2 with his tweet.



After the recent surge of cases in the second wave of pandemic, instances have been reported where the laboratory test for COVID-19 has been negative while the patient had COVID-19 symptoms or CT scan detected infection.

Since the rules mandate that infected persons should have patient number issued by district authorities or BBMP to get admission to a hospital, several patients whose report is negative have been facing the issues to get admission in hospitals.

Taking note of the issue, state government has now decided to follow syndromic approach and give patient numbers to such cases based on authorisation of doctors. (ANI)

