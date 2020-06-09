Karate coaches from Bengaluru seek govt's permission to resume classes

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted the businesses across sectors, Karate coaches in Bengaluru said they have been affected severely by the closure of schools and coaching classes.

Coaches from Karnataka have urged the government to allow them to resume classes at the earliest. They also expressed the willingness to increase the mandatory distance between students to even three arm's length to ensure social distancing is followed.

A coach, Firoz Khan told ANI, "We have been sitting at home since 3 months. We know only karate and nothing else. We have no other source of income."

"We anyway conduct classes while maintaining double-arm distance, if they want we will increase it to triple-arm distance. The government should allow us to conduct our coaching classes. Apartments and societies are not allowing the entry of instructors," he added.

Schools, coaching centres have remained closed following the lockdown imposed in the final week of March to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

