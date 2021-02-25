Kargil-Leh Highway to reopen for vehicular traffic from February 27

Ladakh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Kargil-Leh Highway will reopen for vehicular traffic from February 27 according to an order issued by the Office of Superindentent of Police (Traffic), Ladakh on Wednesday.



"In order to ensure smooth movement of vehicular traffic on Zojila and collection of timely information of road condition and movement of traffic. The traffic wing will be deployed at Minamarg who will establish their camp by February 26 evening. They will work in coordination with district Police Kargil already deployed at PP Minamarg," read the order.

Earlier, a committee was constituted for management of opening and closure of Zojila pass including Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir, Ladakh, Ganderbal, and Kargil. (ANI)

