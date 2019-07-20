Kargil 'Victory Flame' reaches Manali

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Kargil Vijay Jyoti torch or the 'Victory Flame', a tribute to the war heroes of the India-Pakistan conflict, on Saturday reached Manali.

The 'Victory Flame' was lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

The flame will reach Kargil on July 26, to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict, after crossing through Rohtang la Bara-lacha la, Naki la, Lachulung la and Tanglang la.

The flame will traverse through 11 towns and cities to finally culminate at Drass where it will be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil War Memorial.

Earlier today, Rajnath Singh reached the Kargil War Memorial in Drass.

Singh's visit comes ahead of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, on July 26, to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

