Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind to pay homage to armed forces at Dras

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Dras on Monday on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat will also participate at the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Dras, Kargil on Monday.

President arrived here on Sunday for a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

According to the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President on Tuesday will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the countrymen to salute the brave hearts who made the nation proud in 1999, a day ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Monday.

"It is only natural to be filled with emotions in respect for the one who raises the Tricolour for the country. This feeling of patriotism unites us all," PM Modi said while addressing Mann Ki Baat.

"Tomorrow, i.e. July 26 is also Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Kargil war is a symbol of the valour and discipline of our armed forces, which has been seen by the whole world. This time this glorious day will also be celebrated in the middle of 'Amrit Mahotsav'. That's why it becomes even more special. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil and salute the heroes of Kargil," PM Modi added during his monthly radio programme.

On Sunday, a day ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, CDS Rawat visited the Dras sector in Kargil district to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of forces in the Union Territory.

"General Bipin Rawat, CDS visited Dras Sector along Line of Control and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness. CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast. IndianArmy", tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army.

The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)