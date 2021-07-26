Kargil Vijay Diwas: Shah, Rajnath salute brave fighters for indomitable courage, sacrifice

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday remembered the brave fighters of the Kargil war and said the country salutes their "dedication" that kept the "integrity of the country intact".

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I remember all the brave fighters of this war. Due to your indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice, the tricolour was again proudly hoisted on the inaccessible hills of Kargil. A grateful nation salutes your dedication to keeping the integrity of the country intact. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the heroes of the Kargil war.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to the indomitable valour, valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army," Singh said on Twitter.



Speaking to reporters, the Defence Minister said: "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil war to protect the borders of India and keep the integrity of the country intact."

Remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said their bravery motivates the country every day.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. (ANI)

