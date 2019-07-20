Kargil Vijay Diwas: Tri-Service band performance postponed due to Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A Tri-Service band performance scheduled to be held at India Gate on July 21 has been postponed to July 22 due to the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, Indian Army said on Saturday.

"Due to sad Demise of @SheilaDikshit, Tri-Services Band Performance at India Gate on July 21 is being postponed to July 22 at same time and venue. No change in Kargil Vijay Run on July 21 at 0600h from Vijay Chowk. Event dedicated to Kargil martyrs," Indian Army said in a tweet.

The former Chief Minister passed away at the age of 81 due to cardiac arrest.

Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning to condole Dikshit's demise. (ANI)

