Karimnagar Police Commissioner distributes essential commodities to families of daily wage labourers

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], April 12 (ANI): Karimnagar police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy on Sunday distributed essential commodities to the families of people who lost employment due to lockdown.

Local group Tower Circle Friends Association contributed towards the commodities. The goods were given to 60 families of labourers who do not even have ration cards.

The Commissioner appreciated the association members for their social service.

Karimnagar city police officers took part in this program. (ANI)

