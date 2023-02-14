Karnakata collaborates with British Council for higher education, faculty development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): With an aim to achieve progressive and positive outcomes in higher education, the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) and the British Council, signed an Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) on Tuesday.

As per the agreement, British Council will provide seed funding towards capacity building and faculty development in consultation with KSHEC.

KSHEC Executive Director Prof Gopalkrishna Joshi and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, South India, British Council, signed the agreement in the presence of Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, an official statement said.



This also marked the launch of the 'Furthering Higher Education Partnerships - UK and Karnataka' programme, it said.

According to the official statement, under the capacity building for faculty, collaborative research work will take place on the topics of Net Carbon Zero Hub, a study on the impact of KC Valley Project in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts and Design of Antimicrobial Biomolecules Composite Loaded Electro spun Dressing for Diabetic Skin Ulcer.

British Council's Janaka Pushpanathan said the higher education faculty and staff would be empowered with new skills, resources and methodologies for delivering high-quality education.

The statement said that out of the total Rs 90 lakh reserved under the agreement, the British Council would provide Rs 60 lakh and each university would have to fund Rs 10 Lakh. (ANI)

