Karnal groom comes for his wedding in tractor to show solidarity with farmers

Karnal (Haryana) [India], December 4 (ANI): To show his solidarity with farmers, a groom in Haryana's Karnal left his luxury car behind and rode a tractor to his wedding venue on Thursday.

The groom, who owns a business, told ANI that he might have moved to the city, but his roots are connected with farming, and therefore by ditching the luxury vehicle at his wedding, he wanted to show solidarity with farmers.

"We might have moved to the city but our roots are connected with farming. Farmers should be the nation's main priority, and instead, the government is using water cannon on them in winter. We want to send a message that farmers have the public's support," said the groom.



The mother of the groom, Shishila, said that their family opted for a simple wedding for their son so that they could save some money and donate it for farmers' cause.

"We opted for a simple wedding. The money saved will be donated to the Gurudwaras feeding langars to the protesting farmers," she said.

The farmers in different parts of the country are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

