Karnal: Naval veteran facilitated on 100th birthday by Indian Navy

Karnal (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI): Sardar Sujan Singh, a Naval veteran was felicitated by a team of Indian Navy personnel at Karnal on his 100th birthday on Thursday.





Several Naval veterans were also present at the occasion. On behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Singh was presented an appreciation letter, CNS crest, a memento and a Proud Naval Veteran Cap.



Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also spoke to Sardar Sujan Singh via video call and wished him good health and happiness for the future. (ANI)

