Karnal youth thrashed by female friend's family

Karnal (Haryana) [India], July 7 (ANI): A youth was brutally thrashed by the family members of his female friend as they were unhappy with their friendship, police said on Saturday.

Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media, police assessed the footage and identified the victim.

On reaching the victim's house, the police were informed about the incident and a case was registered on the basis of the victim's uncle's statement.

Two persons - Jaswinder Sanopal Singh and Gurhan Sanojeet Singh - were arrested in the case.

"We have arrested two persons in the case and three others are yet to be arrested. We are investigating if there was a love angle in this case but for that, we need to interrogate both the victim and his friend," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh.

"The case has been registered under section 159 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway," he added. (ANI)

