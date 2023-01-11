Karnaprayag building cracks: Tehsil administration, PWD carries out inspection

Karnprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Following reports of cracks appearing in houses in Karnaprayag and growing fear of land subsidence, the Tehsil administration and PWD officials carried out an inspection drive in Bahuguna Nagar, on Wednesday, to identify buildings that cannot be repaired after developing cracks.

Speaking to ANI, Surendra Dev, Tehsildar of the area said that the authorities are trying to identify the buildings which do not have a scope for further reparation.

"Our primary aim is to identify the buildings and evacuate the people to safer zones and rehabilitation centres. After proper inspection of the buildings, we will plan on demolishing them," Yadav said.

Highlighting the issue of water logging in the area, Yadav said, "Such things are common in the area during monsoons when water rushes into the buildings and eventually weakens the base of the buildings, leading to withering and cracks."

Yadav further added that the authorities had carried out an inspection last year as well where 27 damaged buildings were listed and recommended a geological survey and major treatment plan.

Speaking on the solution to the issue, Yadav said, "This area needs a proper geological survey and treatment plan. Extensive studies are being conducted by scientists and researchers of IIT Roorkee twice whose report is yet to be received."

PWD, Municipal Corporation, Irrigation department, Tehsil administration and NHIDCL together conducted the inspection drive today. A joint report will be submitted to the DM of the area and further action will be taken accordingly, the Tehsildar said.



Meanwhile, after conducting an inspection survey of the upstream and downstream region near the Joshimath area, which is affected by landslide and land subsidence, Prof Rajeev Sinha, team head of Kanpur IIT Geological Research, said the situation in Joshimath could worsen if there is a spell of rain or an earthquake.

Taking note of the situation, the Centre constituted a team of experts from seven different organisations to study and submit its recommendations after a high-level meeting on Joshimath.

The experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Institute of Disaster Management, Geological Survey of India, IIT Roorkee, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, National Institute of Hydrology and Central Building Research Institute have been tasked with assessing the situation and giving recommendations on preserving the holy town.

The decision to set up the expert team was taken in a high-level review meeting chaired by Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra.

Earlier today, the Uttarakhand government announced various interim relief measures for the affected families in Joshimath.

Secretary to Chief Minister R Meenakshi Sundaram informed that the government will take care of the affected families and under the disaster relief, each family will be given immediate interim assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh.

Sundaram said that an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh is being given as interim assistance to the affected families immediately in which Rs 50,000 is being provided in advance for house shifting and Rs 1 lakh for disaster relief which will be adjusted later. (ANI)

