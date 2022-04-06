Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is coming to visit Delhi.

Clearing his stance, he informed about the agenda of the meeting is to meet the Water Resources Minister in order to discuss important water and river linkage issues.

"Today I am going to Delhi to meet the Water Resources Minister. There are pending issues in Mekedatu, Mahadayi, Krishna rivers and other projects. So, I will discuss all those projects and try to get approvals as soon as possible." said Bommai.

Under the Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project was to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin. The project was given a go-ahead by the Karnataka state government after a meeting with all party leaders on March 22 post which several opposition leaders condemned the move.

The Mahadayi water dispute between three co-basins in Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra occurred in 2002 when the coastal state made a formal complaint with the Ministry of Water Resources, Union of India and the dispute over the allocation of water of the Krishana river, flowing in states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.(ANI)