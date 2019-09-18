Gamblers and club owner arrested in Bengaluru
Gamblers and club owner arrested in Bengaluru

Karnataka: 13 gamblers, club owner arrested

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:13 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): As many as 13 gamblers and the owner of a club were arrested on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru.
The arrests were made after a raid near Laggere bridge in Nandini police station limits.
Police have also seized a stake amount of Rs 1,02,790 from them. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:32 IST

Chennai: DMK chief Stalin meets Subashree's family

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday met the family of 23-year-old Subashree who died here after a hoarding allegedly fell over her leading to an accident.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Nehru was 'aiyaash', says BJP MLA in bid to praise Modi

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh, known for his foot-in-mouth remarks, has stoked yet another controversy with objectionable remarks against Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his family as he labeled the former Prime Minister as an 'aiyaash' (philande

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:17 IST

KTR urges Rajnath to issue directions to reopen roads in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): TRS Working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Defence Minister Rajanth Singh to intervene and issue instructions to the Secunderabad Cantonment officials to reopen roads in the vicinity to avoid inconvenience to people.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:08 IST

J&K : Army recruitment drive in Kashmir Valley on Oct 3, 4

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Army will organise recruitment rallies to select recruits for 2780 vacant posts in the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) regiment on October 3 and 4.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:46 IST

This MP family members have 12 fingers in hand and feet

Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A genetic anomaly in a Madhya Pradesh family has made difficult for its members to get a job and even complete their education. Some family members in Betul's Aathner tehsil have more than 10 fingers in hands and toes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:40 IST

Priyanka hits out at Centre, says mere talking about 5 trillion...

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the Central government in wake of current economic crisis, saying that by merely talking about 5 trillion economy and managing media headlines will not improve nation's economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:33 IST

Mumbai: MNS leader slams Amitabh Bachchan for supporting metro...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Akhil Chitre on Wednesday slammed megastar Amitabh Bachchan for joining the chorus of voices lobbying for the construction of the metro in Mumbai by cutting trees.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:14 IST

Mayawati condemns Hardoi incident; demands immediate action

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Wednesday heavily condemned the incident where a 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly set ablaze by his lover's family in Hardoi and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:32 IST

UP: Man set ablaze by lover's family in Hardoi, dies

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A 20-year-old man died after he was allegedly set ablaze by his lover's family here on September 15. The police have arrested three people including the girl, her father and mother.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:50 IST

People deserve to know the truth about Netaji's death, says Mamata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that "people deserve to know the truth" about what happened to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose following the air crash in Taiwan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:37 IST

Delhi : Two criminals arrested for posting social media photos...

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested two notorious criminals who use to post photographs and videos on social media with weapons to threaten their targets for extorting money.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:36 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra, AP

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness heavy rainfall today.

Read More
iocl