Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): As many as 13 gamblers and the owner of a club were arrested on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru.
The arrests were made after a raid near Laggere bridge in Nandini police station limits.
Police have also seized a stake amount of Rs 1,02,790 from them. (ANI)
Karnataka: 13 gamblers, club owner arrested
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:13 IST
