Karnataka: 17 children injured after tree falls on school bus

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least 17 children were injured after a tree plunged on the school bus here on Wednesday morning.

This incident took place near Nanthoor in Mangaluru in Karnataka.

The school bus was carrying 17 children and all are out of danger. No major injuries were reported in the accident.

City police have reached the spot and have cleared the road to release the traffic.

DCP and other police officials are probing the matter at the location.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Karnataka. In view of it, on August 7, schools and colleges were shut for a few days in some parts of Karnataka.

The state has been ravaged by the heavy and continuous downpour, severally affecting the transportation and crippling the normal life. (ANI)

