Karnataka: 17 children injured after tree falls on school bus

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:56 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): At least 17 children were injured after a tree plunged on the school bus here on Wednesday morning.
This incident took place near Nanthoor in Mangaluru in Karnataka.
The school bus was carrying 17 children and all are out of danger. No major injuries were reported in the accident.
City police have reached the spot and have cleared the road to release the traffic.
DCP and other police officials are probing the matter at the location.
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in many districts of Karnataka. In view of it, on August 7, schools and colleges were shut for a few days in some parts of Karnataka.
The state has been ravaged by the heavy and continuous downpour, severally affecting the transportation and crippling the normal life. (ANI)

Ratul Puri anticipatory bail hearing deferred to Aug 20

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Hearing on Ratul Puri's anticipatory bail plea in Delhi High Court has been deferred for August 20 after the court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a status reply in the matter.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:21 IST

Celebrate I-Day 'dabake': J-K Police brass to people

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional General of Police (Law and Order) Munir Khan on Wednesday appealed people to celebrate first Independence Day after the bifurcation of the state "dabake" (with vigour and fervour).

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:12 IST

Punjab CM condemns vandalisation of Ranjit Singh's statue in...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday condemned the vandalisation of Sikh ruler Ranjit Singh's statue in Lahore and "strongly" urged the Pakistani government to take action against the miscreants.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:55 IST

Pakistan I-Day: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers...

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:54 IST

Pinarayi Vijayan announces ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for kin of...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:48 IST

Repeal of Art 370 not communal, was need of the hour: VP Naidu

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Terming the abrogation of Article 370 the need of the hour for the unity and integrity of the nation, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that the move is not "communal" but is a matter of the country's security.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:46 IST

Faridabad DCP shoots himself dead, suicide note names cop

Faridabad (Haryana) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): A suicide note naming a cop has been recovered from the residence of Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vikram Kapoor, who allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver here on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:38 IST

CRPF DG Bhatnagar briefs Home Secretary Rajiv Gouba on J-K situation

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) RR Bhatnagar on Wednesday met with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gouba and briefed him about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:35 IST

Maharashtra: Several trains short-originated by Central Railways

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and waterlogging/landslide in Mumbai and Pune divisions of Central Railways on Wednesday announced the cancellation, diversion and short origin and termination of various trains.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:32 IST

Court to pronounce verdict in drug peddling case involving...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is likely to pronounce its verdict in a case against former IPS officer Saji Mohan who is accused in a drug peddling case.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:26 IST

NOTAM applicable only for non-scheduled chartered flights at...

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) will be applicable only for chartered (non-scheduled) flights at Delhi airport tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:24 IST

Chilkul Balaji Temple forms 'Jatayu Sena' for protecting women, girls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In a special ritual programme held at the famous Chilkur Balaji Temple in Hyderabad, a 'Jatayu Sena' (Army) was formed in order to prevent atrocities on women and girls.

