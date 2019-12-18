Karnataka: 3 booked for horse race betting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday nabbed three persons in connection with horse race betting from RT Nagar Police Station limits here.

The agency also seized Rs 22,000 from their possession.

Further the investigation is underway. (ANI)

