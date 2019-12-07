Visuals from the spot in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.
Visuals from the spot in Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

Karnataka: 3 dead, 1 injured after landslide at construction site

ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:56 IST

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Three workers died while one was injured following a landslide at a construction site in Odiyoor of Bantwal Taluk here.
All four were working at the site for the construct of a pillar.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

iocl
iocl