Karnataka: 3 Kashmiri students arrested on sedition charges transferred to Belgaum Hindalga jail

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The three Kashmiri students who were arrested on charges of sedition, were transferred to Belgaum Hindalga jail from Hubli sub-jail on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the students who have arrived from Srinagar to meet them were also sent to Belgaum.

Also, the sedition case registered in Gokul Road police station has now been transferred to the rural police station because the video recording was done in the college hostel room which is in rural police station jurisdiction.

Police Commissioner R Dilip said, "The case has been transferred to Hubli rural police station as per the court's direction. A proper procedure has been followed in the case."

A local court here on Monday sent three Kashmiri students who were arrested on charges of sedition to judicial custody till March 2.

They were arrested for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of the same on social media, told police.

All three were taken into custody by the police on Sunday night and were produced before a local court on Monday. (ANI)

