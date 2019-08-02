M. Deepa, Deputy Commissioner launched a three-month-long cloud seeding project in Hubli to stimulate artificial rainfall
Karnataka: 3-month-long cloud seeding project for rainfall launched

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:46 IST

Hubli (Karnataka) [India] Aug 2 (ANI): A three-month-long cloud seeding project has been launched at the Hubballi International Airport here to stimulate artificial rainfall in the North Karnataka region on Friday.
M Deepa, Deputy Commissioner, who launched the project told ANI: "The three-month-long cloud seeding project will aim at catering rainfall in the North Karnataka region."
Cloud seeding, a type of weather modification, aims to change the amount or type of precipitation in the clouds through the method of sprinkling chemicals into the air.
"We spray chemicals in the clouds to ensure that the precipitation takes place. This precipitation basically leads to rainfall," she said.
Planes have sprayed a chemical named 'silver iodide' on rain-bearing clouds in the last three days in the district of Bagalkot.
The Deputy Commissioner informed that the state had received insufficient rainfall due to which this project was taken up.
"Monsoon in the state has been delayed by a month. We have 20 per cent shortage in the rainfall even after July saw sufficient rains. Navalgund and Kundgol taluks in Dharwad district have also received poor rainfall," she said.
Explaining cloud seeding, Gage Paine, another official who carried out the process said: "We fly on different altitudes and check the moisture in the cloud. We then spray chemicals into the air which ensures rainfall in the region."(ANI)

