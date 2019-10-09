Karnataka: 37 knives, contraband seized from Bengaluru prison

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A raid was conducted by the City Crime Branch at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to an official, 37 knives and daggers, cannabis and pipes made for smoking cannabis, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from the prison by the Crime Branch.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

