Karnataka: 4 drug peddlers including two from Nigerian nationals held

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Karnataka's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Thursday arrested four people, including two Nigerian nationals and seized drugs from their possession.

The CCB seized 200 ecstasy pills from their possession. They also had 153 grams of MDMA, five mobile phones, two motorcycles, some weapons and Rs 4000 cash, police said.

A case against these four individuals has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)