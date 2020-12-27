The incident happened near BJ Halli area of Chitradurga district.(Photo: ANI)
The incident happened near BJ Halli area of Chitradurga district.(Photo: ANI)

Karnataka: 5 dead, 6 injured in Chitradurga road accident

ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2020 13:38 IST


Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives and six others were injured after a collision between a tempo and a truck in Chitradurga district last night, the police said.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The incident took place near BJ Halli area of the district.
"Five people were killed and six others were injured after their tempo collided with a bus near BG Halli in Chitradurga district last night. They have been taken to a nearby hospital", the police said in a statement. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl