Karnataka: 5-foot-long rat snake rescued from police station

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A five-foot-long rat snake was on Saturday rescued from Jayanagara police station in Shivamogga city.

The snake was found by a police officer from inside a photocopy machine at the police station.

After rescuing the snake, forest official, Kiran said, "One of the police staffs found it in xerox machine space. The snake came to the police station in search of rats. The snake has now been rescued." (ANI)

