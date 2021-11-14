Dr Sridhar S, Medical Superintendent, McGann District Hospital (Photo/ ANI)
Dr Sridhar S, Medical Superintendent, McGann District Hospital (Photo/ ANI)

Karnataka: 50 people with diarrhoea symptoms admitted to hospital after attending wedding ceremony

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2021 06:44 IST


Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): More than 50 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony in Alada Halli village in Karnataka's Shivamogga.
Dr Sridhar S, Medical Superintendent at McGann District Hospital said that patients were admitted to the hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea.
"Hundreds of people had food on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Scores of them are admitted to the nearby hospital with symptoms of diarrhoea. Around 50 of them were shifted to the Shivamogga district hospital McGann on Saturday morning," he said.
"They had food poisoning. All patients are stable," he added. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl