The deceased children have been identified as Vaishnavi, Rohit, Teju, Rakshitha, Dhanush, and Veena.
Karnataka: 6 children drown during Lord Ganesha's idol immersion, CM announces compensation

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:08 IST

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of six children who died after drowning during the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol.
Four boys and two girls drowned at Maradaghatta village in the district.
A case has been registered at Andersonpet police station. Further probe is on. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:51 IST

