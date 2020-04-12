Karnataka: 70-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI): A 70-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 got discharged from a hospital here on Sunday after she recovered from the novel coronavirus, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, Sindu B Rupesh.

Seven other patients have also recovered and discharged in Dakshina Kannada till date. Total number of active cases in the district has decreased to 5 now.

As many as 232 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka till date.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

