Karnataka ACB raids several civic officials in disproportionate assets cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI): Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday raided the residence and offices of several civic officials in the state in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

Disproportionate asset cases were registered in Bengaluru city, Bellary, Kolar, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, and Kalaburagi district against seven government servants.



Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) town planning joint director K V Jayaraj is alleged to have amassed wealth disproportionate to his income in Mangaluru and Kerala, ACB sources said.

Other officers whose properties were raided are Devraj Kallesh, Minor Irrigation department, Shiggavi, Dharwad; Pandurang Garag, joint registrar, cooperatives, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru; Dr S N Vijaykumar, DHO, Kolar; Dr Srinivas, HOD, Pharmacology, KIMS, Koppal; Channabasappa Avati, JE, PWD, Magadi subdivision, and Srinivas, ACF, Dharwad.

The searches have begun in 30 places under the supervision of ACB SPs, the sources said. (ANI)

