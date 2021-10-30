Karnataka adds 381 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 fatalities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 30 (ANI): A total of 381 new COVID-19 cases, 305 recoveries and seven deaths were reported in Karnataka on Friday.

According to the state's health department, the total cases climbed to 29,87,694. Of these, 8,626 are active cases. The positivity rate on Friday was 0.33 per cent.



Till date, 29,40,978 people have recovered from the infection and the death toll is 38,061. The case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

Of the seven deaths recorded on Friday, four were reported in Bengaluru Urban, and one each in Chikkaballapur, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases on Friday. With this India's active caseload stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently, at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

