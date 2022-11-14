Karnataka Aerospace Policy is big boost to indigenous production in defence sector: Health Minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday said that the "Aerospace and Defence Policy 2022-2027'' brought in by the Karnataka government recently will provide a great boost to indigenous production in the defence sector to help us become self-reliant or Atma Nirbhar which is especially important when it comes to our national security, as per a press release.

D K Sudhakar was speaking at the inauguration of the Regional Technology Node (RTN) of the Army Design Bureau in Bangalore. The Army Design Bureau, through RTN, will leverage the location of the Army Service Corps Centre & College to interface with trade, industry, and academia focusing on new and groundbreaking innovations to aid advancements in technology that would benefit the Indian Army.

The Minister underlined Karnataka's becoming a pioneer in the field of aviation and aerospace.

"India has made great progress in the field of aviation and aerospace. India's tactical capability has recently received a massive boost by the commissioning of our indigenously built INS Vikrant in Kochi. Karnataka is a preferred hub for investors across all sectors. Since HAL started in Bengaluru long ago, Karnataka became a pioneer in the field of aviation and aerospace. Karnataka was the first state to introduce an aerospace and defence policy and has taken the lead in the field," he said.

Emphasizing PM Mod's Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Schemes, K Sudhakar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' schemes which are aimed at making India Atma Nirbhar. The 'Aerospace and Defense Policy 2022-27' in the state is expected to bring in 45-50 thousand crore rupees within the next 4-5 years. This will lead to more employment generation and the strengthening of research and development. Also, the process of doing business (ease of doing business) will be simplified with this policy, Minister Sudhakar said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the Karnataka government organized the Global Investors Meet and MoUs worth Rs.9.5 lakh crore have been signed.

"I assure you that the Karnataka government will provide full cooperation to any program and project of the Indian Army. The move of the Indian Army to set up a Regional Technology Node in Bangalore is a very welcome move and it will provide economic opportunities for new innovations and MSME. RTN is being launched at a time when the state government is implementing the 'Aerospace and Defense Policy 2022-2027'. These measures will lead to Karnataka playing a key role in the modernization of the defence sector, reducing imports in the defence sector and promoting of exports. Through this, Atma Nirbhar Bharat can be achieved," Minister Sudhakar said further.

Speaking to Media Personnel following the event, Minister Sudhakar said, "RTN has started in Bangalore under the leadership of Lieutenant General BS Raju and Lieutenant Colonel BK Repswal who are Kannadigas. Bangalore is a capital of technology, a hub of innovation and has a conducive environment for RTN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat will be realised through this centre. All the technology and equipment needed by the army are being manufactured by Indians in India, especially in Bangalore."

Minister Sudhakar further added that he would like to express his heartfelt congratulations for this initiative by the Indian Army on behalf of the state government and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

