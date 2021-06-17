Karnataka aims for 80 pc of 45+ group to be vaccinated by June end: Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16 (ANI): Karnataka is aiming to achieve a target of 80 per cent vaccination aginst Covid-19 in the state for beneficiaries aged 45 years and above by the end of June, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Wednesday.

"So far, about 63 per cent of the people above 45 years have been jabbed within the city limits of Bengaluru and the target is to achieve 80 per cent by the end of this month," said the Deputy Chief Minister in an official statement.

He further informed that those in the age group of 18-44 years will also be inoculated as per the priority list. "The aim is to achieve at least one dose of vaccination for all by coming December," Narayana added.

As per the state government, the city of Bengaluru has a staying population of 1.5 crores and a floating population of 50 lakhs.

The cabinet sub-committee on the Covid task force has decided to set up a 100 bedded secondary hospital in every constituency and a tertiary hospital for every four constituencies in addition to augmenting the existing Primary Health Centres (PHC). The Chief Commissioner, BBMP, Gourav Gupta has sought two more weeks of time to identify the lands/spaces needed for this, Narayana explained.



"In the same way, some of the PHC's may need relocation to augment the system. This strengthening will also include the interface of technology to integrate with the data collection of the patients, creation of electronic medical reports," said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Narayana, who is also the MLA of Malleshwaram constituency, has also directed BBMP Chief Commissioner to take action to acquire the land need to widen the two roads that pass through the constituency.

After convening a meeting with Gupta, with regard to the development works in the Malleshwaram constituency and Covid management in the BBMP limits, Narayana told that the stretches between Mekhri Circle- Tata institute and Mekhri Circle-Sankey road, are long pending to be widened.

The stretch between Mekhri Circe- Tata institute leading towards Yashawantapur should have been widened long back. But, due to the non-cooperation of the IISc to part with the land, this could not happen, he explained.

"Similarly, widening work in the stretch between Mekhri Circle- Sankey road has also been delayed. Rs 56 crore had already been earmarked for this and tender was also floated a few years back. A division bench of the High Court had also passed an order with regard to this work and set a timeline about 10 years back," he said.

P Pradeep, Secretary, Deputy Chief Minister, Papa Reddy, Executive Engineer, Malleshwaram Division, and other senior officials of the BBMP attended the meeting. (ANI)

