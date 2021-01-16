Karnataka all set for Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI): Six locations apart from Victoria Hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru have been identified for the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccination programme scheduled on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Special Commissioner said that apart from Victoria Hospital, six other locations identified as a coronavirus vaccine centre.

"Apart from Victoria Hospital, we have identified six other sites for launch of COVID-19 vaccination drive tomorrow. We have sent vaccines to each vaccination site and sent a message to beneficiaries receiving the vaccine," the Commissioner said.

In Kalaburagi district, eight vaccination centres for Covid-19 have been set up and all arrangements of the vaccination rollout have been made, according to the Deputy Commissioner of the district.



"We have eight COVID-19 vaccination centres in Kalaburagi district. All arrangements have been made. We have received around 11,000 vaccines and have 21,000 healthcare workers registered here," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Along with doctors and healthcare workers, sanitation workers will also be administered the COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase of the inoculation drive in Kalaburagi, City Corporation Commissioner, Snehal Lokhande said on Friday.

Karnataka will receive a total of 20,000 doses of Covaxin, said State Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on January 13.

The nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today through video conferencing.

Two vaccines--Covaxin and Covishield-- have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process and these will be administered during the vaccination drive. (ANI)

